Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded by Pivotal Research to Hold

Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Tilly’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 520,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 71,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 490,929 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

