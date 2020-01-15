Thore Cash Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Thore Cash token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $41,495.00 and $25,048.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00654201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008943 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

