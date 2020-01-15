Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 9,830,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 867,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

In other Thor Industries news, insider Robert W. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $795,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Thor Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. 1,698,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,285. Thor Industries has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $79.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.