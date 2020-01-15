Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,428 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 446,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. 22,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $76.91.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.