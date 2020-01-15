TheStreet Upgrades Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to “C”

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of AMAL stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,478. The stock has a market cap of $608.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

