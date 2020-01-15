ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,844. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.66). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 89.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.88%. The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

