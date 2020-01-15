THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0006

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $21,868.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, Coinrail and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000120 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000779 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,457,788,318 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, Coinrail, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.