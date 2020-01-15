The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,345,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,681. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

