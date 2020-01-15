TFI International (TSE:TFII) Shares Up 0.9%

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$44.63 and last traded at C$44.55, 88,478 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 106,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.15.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TFI International from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51.

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 12,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$563,310.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,284 shares in the company, valued at C$1,238,451.71.

TFI International Company Profile (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

