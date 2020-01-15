TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$48.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TFI International from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TFI International stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.83. 35,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$36.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.34.

In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 12,865 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.79 per share, with a total value of C$563,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,238,451.71.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

