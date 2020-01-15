TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,643,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,931 shares during the quarter. TELUS makes up 4.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $63,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TELUS by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 13.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 20,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.