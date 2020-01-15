Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 594,500 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 681,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total transaction of $728,135.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,521.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $1,733,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,289.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,712 shares of company stock worth $7,348,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.44. The company had a trading volume of 182,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,356. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.77 and a 200-day moving average of $319.78. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $212.37 and a 12 month high of $373.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $802.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.