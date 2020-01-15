Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,649. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.38. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $98.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at $809,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $163,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $2,363,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,004,304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 76,396 shares during the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

