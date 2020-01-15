Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Team in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

TISI stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Team has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $459.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $290.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.30 million. Team had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Team will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Team by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Team by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

