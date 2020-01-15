Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 210 ($2.76).

A number of analysts recently commented on TW shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.26) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON:TW traded up GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 209.90 ($2.76). The company had a trading volume of 20,606,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 188.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 202.10 ($2.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In other news, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Also, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Insiders acquired 15,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,806 over the last three months.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

