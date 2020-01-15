Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Short Interest Update

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

TCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Taubman Centers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,533,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,944,000 after purchasing an additional 142,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,755,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,841,000 after buying an additional 104,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 904,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,926,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 880,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,967,000 after buying an additional 302,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

TCO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. 20,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,808. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.50%.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

