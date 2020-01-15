Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.54-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. Target also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $9.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,913,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target has a 1 year low of $67.17 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.19.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

