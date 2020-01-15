Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 31.4% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,593. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $42.49 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

