Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 38,211 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 297,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,211 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 99,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,052 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 122,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. 34,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,593. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.05.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

