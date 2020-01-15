Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $28.53 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 4.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $28,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Dollar General by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $156.02. The stock had a trading volume of 107,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,073. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $166.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

