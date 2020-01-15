Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. BMT Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 63,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LH traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.37. The stock had a trading volume of 27,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.35. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $181.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.