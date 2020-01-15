TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Update

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $126.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Nomura initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,152,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 168,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,436,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.