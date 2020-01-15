Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 12,161 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,464% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,779. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,039,814.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,219,156.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $396,720.00. Insiders have sold 103,313 shares of company stock worth $4,759,106 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

