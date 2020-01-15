T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Boosted by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 3.6% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after buying an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,902,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,653,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

TROW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.65. The stock had a trading volume of 39,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,754. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $131.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.