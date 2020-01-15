Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 33,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

