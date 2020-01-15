Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.49

Sylvania Platinum Ltd (LON:SLP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and traded as high as $43.00. Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 1,371,797 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a market cap of $120.11 million and a P/E ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

