Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Trading Down 5.3%

Sylogist Ltd (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06, 140 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

