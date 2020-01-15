Swarm (SWM) Market Capitalization Hits $1.97 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Swarm has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $7,822.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swarm

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

