Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ STRO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $277.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,365.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

