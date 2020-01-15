Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLGG. ValuEngine cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter worth about $793,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 35.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 20.5% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super League Gaming (SLGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.