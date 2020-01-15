Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,587,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 563,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 401,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

SNSS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 13,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,167. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.77.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNSS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

