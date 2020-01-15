STPT Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One STPT token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, STPT has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. STPT has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $385,457.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.70 or 0.03820232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00198572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00130178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,779,217 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for STPT is stp.network

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

