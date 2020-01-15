Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 579,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,415. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

