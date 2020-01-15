Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.2173 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

