Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,921 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 1.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 275.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.41. 34,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,689. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2452 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

