Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Tilray Call Options (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 111,350 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,031% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,847 call options.

TLRY traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 197,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,290. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 3.87. Tilray has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other Tilray news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,444.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 100.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Tilray during the third quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tilray by 1,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

