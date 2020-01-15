Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 11,673 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 997 put options.

In related news, insider Williamson Scott acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock worth $8,680,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 55.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 203,647 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $2,033,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 27.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,672,000 after buying an additional 655,860 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 27.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 483,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,253,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,729,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,352,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

