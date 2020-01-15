Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 19,007 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,007% compared to the average volume of 1,717 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.62. The company had a trading volume of 296,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $105.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

