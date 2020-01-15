Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231,482 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,630 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,944 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,921,000 after buying an additional 1,305,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Point Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,194,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,743,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,561,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.929 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

