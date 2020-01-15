Stemline Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 687 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 804% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

Stemline Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,701. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $491.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,213,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STML shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

