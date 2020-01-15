Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

MITO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price target on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura set a $28.00 target price on Stealth BioTherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stealth BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of MITO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,822. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

