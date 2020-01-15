State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 5,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.53. 1,825,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,344. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that State Street will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. State Street’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in State Street by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in State Street by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 21,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in State Street by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

