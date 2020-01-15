Startcoin Achieves Market Cap of $130,577.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $130,577.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010313 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

