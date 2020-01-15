Standard Life Aberdeen’s (SLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (up from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 321.36 ($4.23).

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 310.60 ($4.09) on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 320.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 292.91.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Insiders acquired 8,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,871 over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

