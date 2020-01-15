Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Short Interest Update

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 18.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 43.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.23. 152,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,700. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.03. Stamps.com has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $207.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

