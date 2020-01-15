St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,138 ($14.97).

Several research firms recently issued reports on STJ. Deutsche Bank cut St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,095 ($14.40) price target (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut St. James’s Place to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of LON STJ traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,102.50 ($14.50). The company had a trading volume of 2,572,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.52.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

