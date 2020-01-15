SSE (LON:SSE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,475.00

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and last traded at GBX 1,473.37 ($19.38), with a volume of 506615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,458.50 ($19.19).

Several research firms have weighed in on SSE. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,356.86 ($17.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,398.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 24 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 0.75%.

SSE Company Profile (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

