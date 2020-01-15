Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPWH. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an in-line rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $6.38. 75,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.39. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 361,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 282,990 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 113,233 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

