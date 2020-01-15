Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,324,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 1,118,189 shares.The stock last traded at $50.09 and had previously closed at $49.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.37.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 51,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

