Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

SAVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Spirit Airlines to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

SAVE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 37,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Spirit Airlines news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 889,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 94,968 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 91.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at $769,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,860,000 after purchasing an additional 171,739 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 31.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

